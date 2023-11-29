TELUS Mental Health Index reveals workers lose 55 working days per year due to workplace conflict

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS Health today released its monthly TELUS Mental Health Index, revealing that workers who experience conflict at work lose an average of 55 work days per year. The Index also found that among workers in Canada, 26 per cent say better support for their wellbeing is more important than an increase in salary.

“The negative impacts of stress, whether stemming from external factors or internal dynamics within the workplace, have a ripple effect throughout an organization, impacting every level,” said Juggy Sihota, Chief Growth Officer, TELUS Health. “The wellbeing of workers and the success of the business are inherently connected. By prioritizing investments in tools, processes and comprehensive benefits plans that foster a psychologically safe and supportive work environment, employers can cultivate a highly engaged and productive workforce that drives business outcomes.”

Mental health and work-related stressors linked to productivity loss at work

Twenty-eight per cent of workers in Canada have a mental health score of 50 or lower. The productivity loss of this group is at least double the number of days compared to the 13 per cent of workers with a mental health score of 90 or higher.

Among workers reporting diagnosed depression and anxiety, there is a loss of 55 and 53 working days per year in productivity, respectively.

Workers in Canada seek support for wellbeing through health benefits plans

When asked about their most valued elements of health benefits, a majority of workers in Canada prioritize dental benefits (51 per cent), followed by prescription medication (47 per cent), and vision care (32 per cent).

Workers under 40 are more than twice as likely as workers over 50 to value psychological services the most.

The highest mental health score (70.4) is among the 39 per cent of workers who find fulfillment in a balanced personal/work life. The mental health score of this group is nearly seven points higher than the national average.

“As mental health scores continue to be at a sub-optimal level, workers are increasingly aware that financial and mental wellbeing are deeply interconnected, and that overall wellbeing involves far more than just a salary,” said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. “In today’s uncertain economic environment, it is very telling that workers are placing equal, if not greater, importance on wellbeing support compared to their salary. This highlights a significant opportunity for employers to meet employees’ needs by providing resources and real-time support that go beyond financial considerations in order to maintain morale and ultimately retain top talent.”

For the third consecutive month, the mental health score of workers in Canada has decreased, with the October 2023 score standing at 63.7, compared to the September score of 64.4.

The October TELUS Mental Health Index also includes important findings related to diagnosed and undiagnosed health conditions, work-life balance and expectations of COVID-19 policies in the workplace. Read the full Canadian TELUS Mental Health Index report findings here .

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The survey by TELUS Health was conducted through an online survey in English and French from October 4 and October 10, 2023 with 3,000 respondents. All respondents reside in Canada and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive primary and preventive care services and solutions to improve physical, mental and financial wellbeing for employees and families worldwide. With our advanced technology and dedicated team members, including more than 100,000 compassionate health professionals, we are covering more than 69 million lives in 160 countries. We are on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by building the healthiest communities and workplaces on the planet through simplifying access to care and improving the flow of information between care providers, insurers, employers and individuals. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

