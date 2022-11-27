Technology companies race to recruit employees fired by Elon Musk

According to Reuters, Twitter has fired executives and cut a large number of employees after Elon Musk officially took over this social network.

According to the report, about 3,7000 employees have been laid off, which is equivalent to half of the company’s staff.

Hundreds of others are said to have actively quit their jobs because they could not stand Elon Musk’s management. Earlier this week, Twitter’s head of operations in France also announced his departure.

Do not miss this rare opportunity, a number of technology companies are now trying to attract experienced talent who worked at Twitter. Most companies seek to empathize with fired employees and condemn Elon Musk’s actions.

Katie Burke, HR director of US software company Hubspot, criticized Elon Musk when it was reported that he had fired a group of employees for criticizing him on the company’s internal chat channels.

“As a leader, being criticized is part of the job. Good leaders understand that arguments and disagreements make themselves better. It’s all a process of self-improvement.

If you want to work in a place where you are allowed to present your opinion, HubSpot is the place to apply,” wrote Katie Burke on her personal LinkedIn page.

By the end of the day, Burke’s post had received more than 35,000 positive reactions on Linkedin.

Other companies are taking a similar approach with Hubspot. Amanda Richardson, CEO of recruiting software startup CoderPad, posted a letter addressed to those about to leave Twitter.

Amanda believes that Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the introduction of new rules has caused frustration, discouragement and de-motivation for employees.

At CoderPad, we believe your skills speak for themselves. It doesn’t matter where you sit, as long as you can do the job well. You don’t have to work 7 days a week or 18, she writes.

Other major US tech companies including Meta and Amazon have also laid off thousands of employees in recent weeks due to the uncertain economic environment.

However, public criticism of Elon Musk highlights strong demand in parts of the industry for skilled digital workers.

Source: Reuters