Teacher arrested for molesting students in Vietnam

A literature teacher from Vietnam northern of Hai Duong has been arrested for groping two ninth graders, according to local police.

Local police on Sunday confirmed that, Nguyen Van Hong, 47, a literature teacher at Le Loi High School has been apprehended for molesting under-16-year-old individuals.

According to the report from a family, who stated that their daughter, who studies in ninth grade at Le Loi High School, had been groped by Hong.

The teacher repeatedly touched the student’s chest and forced her to kiss him, causing the student to suffer psychological problems that led to her cutting her arms and legs with a razor, the family said.

The city’s police unit and People’s Procuracy were then tasked with investigating the case and collecting statements from relevant individuals.

During a working session with local authorities, Hong admitted that the accusations made by the student’s family were true.

In a report sent to the school board, he confessed to touching the chests of two ninth graders on separate occasions from October 2021 to May 2022, explaining that the actions were part of his habits.

Believing that this is a serious violation, the school board decided to suspend the teacher and report the case to police officers, leading to his arrest, the Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.