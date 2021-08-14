Home » Tan Son Nhat International Airport listed among top 10 in the “World’s Best Airport”
Travel

Tan Son Nhat International Airport listed among top 10 in the “World’s Best Airport”

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is the largest airport in Vietnam

by Ngoc Bui

In 2020, the Airport served over 22 million passengers.

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city has been recognized as one of the world’s 10 best airports that handled 20-25 million passengers in 2021 by Skytrax.

In the rankings done by passenger numbers, it was 10th while London’s Heathrow topped the list.

The rankings were made by the British international air transport rating organization by asking passengers about infrastructure, service quality, personnel, and procedure processes at over 500 airports around the world, according to a report by local news outlet.

These awards use the air traffic statistics for departure, arrival, and transit from 2020, and group together airports handling a similar volume of customers to give a like-for-like analysis, according to Skytrax.

Related: HCMC speeds up new terminal at the Tan Son Nhat Airport

The terminals at Tan Son Nhat have recently been upgraded, and more screening equipment has been installed, VNExpress reported.

It has received Airport Health Accreditation from the Airports Council International after having taken preventive measures against Covid-19.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is the largest airport in Vietnam. It is located 4 mi (6 km) north of the center (District 1) of Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). Before the pandemic, the airport had handled some 40 million passengers against a designed capacity of 25 million per year.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Residents banned from leaving their homes in Da...

Vietnam digital economy expected to reach 20% of...

How many doses of COVID-19 vaccine are on...

Switzerland supports Vietnam medical equipments worth $5.3 mln

Ho Chi Minh City will extend social distancing...

Vietnam’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine will be available next...