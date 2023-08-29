Tan Son Nhat Airport welcomes 125,000 passengers/day on holidays

On August 28th, Tan Son Nhat International Airport announced that during the peak period of the September 2nd holiday, the airport is expected to handle an average of 720 flights per day, accommodating around 125,000 passengers.

Among these, the two highest peak days are August 31st (outbound peak) and September 4th (inbound peak), with approximately 740 flights per day and an estimated passenger volume of about 130,000 passengers per day.

To meet the travel demand of passengers during the holiday period, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has implemented plans and coordinated efforts to ensure smooth operations. Particularly, starting from August 26th, the airport has reopened the international terminal’s gate 8 and 9 to facilitate the simultaneous operation of domestic and international flights, aiming for flexible and optimal coordination.

In recent times, the airport has also conducted testing and integrated information technology and digital transformation into its aviation operations. Biometric systems utilizing electronic identification accounts such as VNeID have been employed, contributing to reducing congestion and significantly improving the issues of flight delays and cancellations.

