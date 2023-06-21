Tan Son Nhat Airport: Two taxi businesses’ operations were suspended for charging fraud

The Southern Airport Authority, Tan Son Nhat Police Station, and associated functional departments of the port attended an emergency meeting at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the afternoon of June 21 to discuss how to deal with taxi unit breaches.

Saigon Taxi Transport Co., Ltd. and Saigon Tourist Transport Joint Stock Company are two unlicensed cab companies.

In order to deal with associated infractions, the relevant units have decided to temporarily use Saigon Taxi Transport Co., Ltd. and Saigon Tourist Transport Joint Stock Company’s business of providing passenger transport services by taxi at the Port. Prior to this, it was discovered that these two units had engaged in freight fraud, which had a negative impact on Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s reputation, image, and brand.

Starting at 0:00 on June 22, 2023, operations will be momentarily suspended until further notice.

The Southern Airport Authority and the Port Authority have been asked to increase security and order and severely address this issue with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam due to the challenging scenario of taxi fare fraud at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

@vtv.vn