Tan Son Nhat Airport to welcome over 150,000 passengers/day during Tet holiday

During a regular economic and social press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on January 25, Mr. Nguyen Van Son, Deputy CEO of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, mentioned that during the Tet Giap Thin 2024 holiday, the airport is expected to handle 850-880 flights per day.

On the peak day, the 27th of the lunar month Chạp, there will be more than 920 flights with over 150,000 passengers departing and arriving, marking a 9-10% increase compared to Tet 2023.

According to Mr. Son, the sharp rise in passenger numbers has led to the continued overload of Tan Son Nhat Airport. Initially designed to handle a maximum of 15 million passengers per year, it is now accommodating 26 million passengers.

“In light of the ongoing increase in passenger volume during recent peak periods and to meet the travel needs of the people, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has held numerous meetings with relevant agencies and units to propose optimal solutions to meet public demand,” Mr. Son stated.

The representatives of Tan Son Nhat International Airport mentioned that from February 1 to February 21, the Civil Aviation Authority will make a decision to increase slot allocations. Additionally, the aviation industry is making efforts to enhance the fleet of aircraft, especially during the night, while also increasing staff and service quality to meet the travel demand during the Tet holiday.

Furthermore, the unit will review operational procedures, traffic flow, and allocate human resources reasonably before and after Tet Lunar New Year. Notably, all service providers outside aviation are required to publicly disclose their non-listed prices.

According to Mr. Son, all constructions in the terminal, apron, and the connecting transportation area between the airport and the city have been completed, ready to serve during the Tet peak period. The T3 terminal is also in the final stages of completion to serve the public soon.

With these efforts, representatives of Tan Son Nhat International Airport hope for the public’s understanding of the aviation industry’s challenges due to the airport operating beyond its capacity.

