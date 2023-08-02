Tan Son Nhat Airport tests 10 automatic passport scanners

On August 1st, the automatic passport scanner system at Tan Son Nhat International Airport has been put into operation. The international terminal now has 10 scanners – 5 for exiting and 5 for entry.

As per the Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper, the fast passport scanning system has been imported from Europe and has been adopted by numerous airports globally to lessen airport congestion.

According to a spokesperson from the Border Gate Police at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the new scanner system is expected to decrease the duration of immigration security checks to just 30 seconds per person.

During the trial period, the scanner system applies to citizens holding Vietnamese passports upon entry. Passengers who possess an electronic passport with a chip can pass through the automatic immigration gate, while those without one must register manually.

For exiting of the country, this trial period is limited to Vietnamese persons holding diplomatic or official passports. People with ordinary passports must have an APEC card. Foreign visitors who want to exit by automatic door must have a permanent residence card or a temporary residence card.

According to a representative from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the introduction of an automatic passport scanning system will enhance the movement of passengers through security checks and reduce the time it takes to enter and exit the airport, without compromising on security measures or stamping procedures.

A new passport scanner system is being installed at five international airports, including Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai, which are two of the busiest gateway airports.

