Tan Son Nhat Airport opens more Green Lanes for international visitors

Departments responsible for processing passengers entering the country, such as the Customs and Immigration Department, have increased their workforce to support the procedures for international passengers and overseas Vietnamese returning home to celebrate Tet. However, despite their efforts, it is still taking a long time for passengers to get through the airport. Mr. Tam, a passenger returning from Australia, said that it took nearly three hours to get his luggage out of the airport.

It is recorded that the number of international visitors entering Tan Son Nhat Airport has increased significantly, including a large number of overseas Vietnamese returning to Vietnam to reunite with their families during Tet. The flow of passengers is high, as is the flow of import and export goods and luggage of passengers entering and exiting the country.

Ms. Dong Thi Lan Anh, captain of the import baggage clearance team at Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, stated that the number of passengers entering the country tends to increase rapidly in the days leading up to Tet. On January 28, for example, more than 23,050 visitors were entering the country, a significant increase compared to the number of 126 flights and 22,000 visitors per day last week. It is expected that during this year’s Tet holiday, travel demand may even surpass the peak in 2023.

To make travel more convenient for passengers, the team has opened two more Green Lane gates. Volunteers are also available to assist elderly people, pregnant women, and young children at information desks and baggage carousels. If there are too many guests, a separate check-in desk will be arranged for overseas Vietnamese. Ms. Lan Anh added that they proactively coordinate with agencies and departments to capture information about the status of flights and incoming passengers. They promptly report this information to the department’s leaders to arrange for personnel to work continuously, 24/7, to carry out customs clearance procedures for goods and luggage for passengers entering the country.

