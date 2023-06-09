Tan Son Nhat Airport is expected to welcome 24 million passengers during the peak summer season

Tan Son Nhat International Airport anticipates welcoming 23,904,609 people and serving 150,555 flights during the peak summer period of June to August 2023. The overall number of flights climbed by 6.64% compared to 2022, while the total number of passengers increased by 7.60%.

According to a spokesperson of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, unlike during Tet, when the airport is busy with both departure and arrival passengers, the number of travelers utilized throughout the summer is high and prolonged. Therefore, the service activity of the port units must adapt in order to support and assist passengers.

“Because summer falls during the rainy season, the expected rate of delayed flights may be high, affecting passengers and terminals and causing overload at times. Therefore, the units are ordered to establish anti-flood measures as well as a management plan in the event that poor weather disrupts aircraft operations. Furthermore, the units will coordinate in the implementation of flight information during peak hours to regulate and allocate resources, as well as strengthen exchange and review of slots to exploit appropriately based on terminal capacity,” said a Tan Son Nhat International Airport representative.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has also been testing the usage of level 2 electronic identity accounts at check-in counters, checkpoints at departure gates, and aviation security checkpoints for domestic passengers and hand luggage since June 2.

In fact, there aren’t many travelers that use level 2 electronic identity accounts past airport security. There have only been roughly 200 cases since June 2. This pilot is only performed with willing passengers. The airline crew agrees not to misuse passenger information, and a signboard advertising the acceptance of level 2 electronic identity accounts is posted at the check-in counter, the aviation security check flow, and the pilot boarding point.

@vtv.vn