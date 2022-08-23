Tan Son Nhat Airport has lowest cancellation rate in the world

CN Traveller magazine has just released a list of the worst airports in the world. Tan Son Nhat Airport (HCMC) is also mentioned but not to blame.

The results of the list are taken from the data of the aviation intelligence company FlightAware. Data was collected from May 27 to July 31. In this list, CN Traveller also mentioned Tan Son Nhat airport but in a positive way.

“Chaos seems to be covering most of the world’s airports this summer. However, there are a few places that are still operating efficiently,” quoted CN Traveller.

According to the results, Tan Son Nhat together with Suvarnabhumi (Bangkok, Thailand), Manila Ninoy Aquino (Philippines), Changi (Singapore), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (Turkey), São Paulo-Guarulhos (São Paulo, Brazil), Qatar’s Hamad (Doha, Qatar), and Jeju in South Korea are the airports with the lowest cancellation rates, below 0.3%.

Tan Son Nhat Airport has the lowest cancellation rate in the world. Photo: Thu Tran.

The results also show that airports in the US have a high rate of cancellations and delays. Two of the worst airports are in New York, including LaGuardia (7.4% cancellations, 27% delays – 7th) and Newark Liberty (7.2% cancellations, 32 % of flights delayed – ranked 9th).

New York’s largest airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, was more efficient with only 3.3% of cancellations, ranking at No. 30. However, 32.5% of flights left the city. Street has been postponed.

Not only in New York, other domestic airports in the US are also on the list of worst names. Reagan National Airport in Washington DC ranked 21st on the list with 5.1% flight cancellations and 27.9% delays.

Other domestic airports that also made the list include Boston Logan in 27th place (3.4% of flights canceled and 24.9% of flights delayed); Charlotte Douglas Airport is in 29th place (3.3% of flights canceled and 29.8% of flights delayed) and St. Louis’s Lambert with 3.1% of flights canceled and 24.4% of flights delayed.

In Europe, the two worst airports are Oslo Gardermoen (Norway) and Frankfurt (Germany). The rank of both is 14 and 24 respectively.

A FlightAware spokesman said: “Frankfurt is considered one of Europe’s best-performing airports. However, like other major European airports, it is struggling with issues related to air traffic. employees. They even suffered a one-day strike in July, which resulted in mass cancellations.”

Last year, Frankfurt Airport’s position on the list was 50.

@ Zing News