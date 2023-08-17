Tan Dinh Church in the top of the most beautiful pink destination in the world

“Warm, gentle, and lovely, like a fairy tale castle. Tan Dinh church’s spaciousness amid a bustling metropolis makes me feel incredibly comfortable, and oddly quiet. A lot of tourists from all over the world tell each other to go here,” Rohit Kumar, an Indian tourist, remarked.

Tan Dinh Church (District 3, Ho Chi Minh City) is described as a historic pink religious structure that is as sweet and lovely as a cream cake.

Tan Dinh church’s pink hue is distinctive, eye-catching, and a distinguishing feature when compared to other churches in Vietnam. It is also known as the “pink church” in Ho Chi Minh City.

Tan Dinh church emits the traditional beauty of the West, as well as current and young elements from the pink and white tones, with Gothic design, merged with Roman, mixed with a little Baroque in the decoration.

Despite being established in 1870, the church was given a pastel pink makeover in 1957, lighting up a section of Hai Ba Trung Street til today.

Visitors can see a 3-meter-high crucifix at the top of the main tower from afar; within are 5 bells weighing around 5.5 tons. Two sub-towers on either side are beautifully carved and delicately sculpted, with many windows to capture sunlight.

Tan Dinh Church is well-known in Ho Chi Minh City, particularly among Catholics. People excitedly visit the church during major holidays such as Christmas, Easter, and Lunar New Year to check how it is decorated, whether there is a difference from the previous year, and if the lights are glittering and beautiful at night.

