Tan Dinh Church in the top of the most beautiful pink destination in the world

The Hindustan Times (India) lists 8 destinations to satisfy pink-loving and travel-loving followers.

by Linh Vu
Located in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, Tan Dinh Church is also a highlight attracting domestic and foreign tourists to visit, admire and take pictures.

“Warm, gentle, and lovely, like a fairy tale castle. Tan Dinh church’s spaciousness amid a bustling metropolis makes me feel incredibly comfortable, and oddly quiet. A lot of tourists from all over the world tell each other to go here,” Rohit Kumar, an Indian tourist, remarked.

Tan Dinh Church (District 3, Ho Chi Minh City) is described as a historic pink religious structure that is as sweet and lovely as a cream cake.

Tan Dinh church’s pink hue is distinctive, eye-catching, and a distinguishing feature when compared to other churches in Vietnam. It is also known as the “pink church” in Ho Chi Minh City.

Tan Dinh church emits the traditional beauty of the West, as well as current and young elements from the pink and white tones, with Gothic design, merged with Roman, mixed with a little Baroque in the decoration.

Despite being established in 1870, the church was given a pastel pink makeover in 1957, lighting up a section of Hai Ba Trung Street til today.

Visitors can see a 3-meter-high crucifix at the top of the main tower from afar; within are 5 bells weighing around 5.5 tons. Two sub-towers on either side are beautifully carved and delicately sculpted, with many windows to capture sunlight.

Nhà thờ Tân Định được trang hoàng rực rỡ trong các dịp lễ lớn - Ảnh: MINH HUYỀN

Tan Dinh Church is well-known in Ho Chi Minh City, particularly among Catholics. People excitedly visit the church during major holidays such as Christmas, Easter, and Lunar New Year to check how it is decorated, whether there is a difference from the previous year, and if the lights are glittering and beautiful at night.

Besides, the Hindustan Times also introduced several destinations with wonderful pink colors such as Lake Hillier (Australia), Jaipur (India), Red Sand Beach (Bahamas), Hitachi Park (Japan), Laguna Salada de Torrevieja (Spain), Craigievar Castle (Scotland) and Las Coloradas (Mexico).

Lake Hillier’s water is a gorgeous pink, shimmering in the light, thanks to algae, bacteria, and salt.

“Palace of the Wind” in Jaipur city – When Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Wales visited India, the people of Jaipur painted many buildings in the city with pink paint to show their hospitality. (Photo: Travelstart)

Pink Sands in the Bahamas – This pink color is created from small coral insects (foraminifera) with pink or bright red shells washed ashore, combined with coral fragments and white sand. (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Hitachi National Park – When fall arrives, the Kokia tree transforms from green to rose crimson, attracting travelers from all over the world. (Photo: Hitachi kaihin)

Lake Laguna Salada de Torrevieja – As Europe’s largest saltwater lake, the pink color of this lake is caused by Halobacteria, the algae Dunaliella Salina, which thrive in environments with high salt concentrations.

Scotland’s Craigievar Castle was the inspiration for Walt Disney to draw the castle in the Cinderella story.

