Tam Dao surprisingly tops the search for new tourist destinations

According to statistics from Agoda, Tam Dao has recently become a sought-after new destination for many travelers.

The online travel service Agoda has just shared its list of Vietnam’s New Horizons, which includes emerging destinations that have not yet seen a large number of visitors. Based on a comparison of search data from 2022 and 2023, the list compiles new and increasingly popular destinations that have piqued the interest of both domestic and international travelers. Topping the list is the resort area in Tam Dao, located in the northern mountainous region.

Search traffic for Tam Dao has increased by 279% compared to the same period the previous year. Located just 80 km from Hanoi, visitors can easily reach the resort area by car, bus, motorbike, or even mountain bike. With its picturesque hilly landscape and a variety of hotels and homestays, this beautiful resort has become a refreshing destination that attracts many people from Hanoi.

Tam Dao leads the way in emerging tourist destinations sought after by many tourists

Next is Bac Ninh, a spiritual city in the northern region, which has seen a 234% increase in search traffic. Located only 40 km from Hanoi, Bac Ninh is renowned for its traditional festivals that take place year-round, often held within the temple complexes and shrines in the area.

The third spot, also in the north, is the coastal city of Sam Son, famous for its blue sea and golden sandy beaches, which has seen a search growth rate of 228%.

The coastal city of Sam Son is also being chosen by many tourists

Some recently emerging destinations that have garnered the attention of many travelers include Phu Quy, a small island off the coast of Binh Thuan. Phu Quy is becoming a popular destination for Instagram enthusiasts due to its stunning beaches, pristine natural landscapes, and cozy homestays. With the help of Instagram enthusiasts, search traffic for information about Phu Quy Island has surged by 180% compared to the previous year.

The coastal city of Quy Nhon has seen a 178% increase in search traffic from Agoda users compared to the previous year, and Cat Ba Island has experienced a 127% increase in search traffic. In addition, Agoda users have shown a lot of interest in Tuy Hoa and the mountainous region of Yen Bai, with search traffic for these two places nearly doubling, at 103% and 88% respectively.

Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda’s Director in Vietnam, shared: Vietnam has many interesting things to explore. In addition to the most famous and beloved destinations in Vietnam that are frequently visited by tourists, we also notice a significant increase in the search for some lesser-visited places.

@Thanhnien.vn