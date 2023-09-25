Tam Coc – Bich Dong adjusts tour ticket prices

In a notice sent to customers and partners on September 18th, the management board stated that ticket prices for the elderly will increase from 60,000 VND to 120,000 VND per person; child tickets for those between 1-1.3m will increase from 60,000 VND to 120,000 VND; and tickets for individuals over 1.3m will increase from 120,000 VND to 250,000 VND per person. Nevertheless, tickets for children under 1m will remain free, as before. The ticket prices include entrance tickets to Tam Coc – Bich Dong’s scenic spots and boating tickets.

The Tam Coc – Bich Dong Tourist Area has recently made an announcement regarding new regulations for boat rides. According to the new rules, a rowing boat can accommodate up to four Vietnamese guests and two foreign guests. Previously, boat fares and ticket prices were sold separately, and there was no limit on the number of people allowed on a boat. The boat fare is charged separately at a reasonable price of 150,000 VND per boat. The new ticket collection method for Tam Coc – Bich Dong is now similar to that of the Trang An scenic area.

The Management Board of Tam Coc – Bich Dong Tourist Area stated that the increase in ticket prices is aimed at improving the quality of services, investing in infrastructure repairs, and enhancing the tourism environmental landscape.

@thanhnien.vn