Tam Coc – Bich Dong adjusts entrance ticket prices

According to the same announcement, the upcoming regulation is that one rowing boat will carry 4 Vietnamese passengers and 2 foreigners. Currently, ticket prices and boat rowing fees are sold separately, and there is no specific provision on the number of people on a boat (boat fees are charged separately at 150,000 VND per boat). The new ticketing system at Tam Coc – Bich Dong is similar to that of Trang An Scenic Area.

The management of Tam Coc – Bich Dong Tourist Area believes that the ticket price increase is aimed at improving service quality, investing in infrastructure and environmental landscaping for tourism.

In early July, Tam Coc – Bich Dong Tourist Area suddenly closed and did not serve tourists throughout the summer months. It wasn’t until September 2 that the place officially reopened following an agreement between Trang An Investment and Trading Services Company Limited and hundreds of boat rowers.

The reason for the closure was that the boat rowers did not agree to sign labor contracts with the company. Up until then, the boat rowers had been rowing and receiving wages for each trip from the ticket sales proceeds collected by the company.

However, in early July, the company implemented labor contracts in accordance with the direction of the Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee, but the boat rowers refused to sign the contracts, claiming that the contracts had many unfavorable terms for them.

During the past summer month, Tam Coc – Bich Dong closed to the public

After numerous meetings and dialogues, on September 1, the company provided a commitment to meet the demands of the boat rowers. For example, the boat rowers’ work would solely involve rowing, without additional duties. Working hours would be based on the actual time spent transporting tourists, without the requirement of an 8-hour workday as stipulated by labor laws.

The company also committed to increasing the boat rowers’ wages from 150,000 VND per trip to 200,000 VND per trip.

