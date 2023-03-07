Home » Taking the train is the best method to experience Vietnam, according to a British writer
British writer Andrew Eames noted in early March in "The Independent" that "Taking the Thống Nhất (Reunification) train is the most appealing way to travel Vietnam".

During a recent journey to Vietnam, British writer Andrew Eames revealed in early March on The Independent that “Taking the Thống Nhất (Reunification) train, also known as the North-South express, is the most appealing way to travel Vietnam”.

Instead of traveling immediately to Hanoi from Ho Chi Minh City, Andrew purchased a return ticket to see other popular tourist locations like Vietnam Nha Trang, Da Nang, and Hue. Visitors may choose from a variety of stops thanks to the Thống Nhất train.

Andrew boarded the SE2 train, selecting a 6-bed air-conditioned cabin with a night departure. “The accommodations were spotless,” he remarked.

He also rode the night train from Nha Trang to Da Nang. He stopped at Hoi An and walked around the Old Quarter, admiring the lantern-lit river. He then took the train to Hue, where he hired a bicycle to explore the banks of the Hng (Perfumes) River and see the tombs of the Nguyen Dynasty’s emperors.

Another factor that influenced Andrew’s decision to take the Thống Nhất train was the low ticket price. This enabled him to save money on hotel nights and see the daybreak via train.

