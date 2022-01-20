Take Inspiration from Your Zodiac Animal Trait for your 2022 Travel Escape

Booking.com shares the top endorsed destinations in Vietnam to explore in 2022 for each zodiac animal, when it’s safe to do so

As we welcome the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger, Booking.com has delved into its endorsement data* to select destinations for each of the 12 Vietnamese zodiac signs that are most recommended by real travelers, and have matched these insights with the typical characteristics and personality traits of each of the animal signs.

Whether you are a brave tiger seeking an exhilarating escape, a cat yearning for an artistic but romantic trip or a fearless dragon looking for an adventurous experience, Booking.com shares the top destinations to explore based on your zodiac animal personality.

Year of the Tiger: 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Where to go: Ninh Binh for outdoor activities

For Tigers who are searching for experiences to match their brave, confident and thrill-seeking personalities, Ninh Binh – a playground for adventurers that’s full of striking limestone karsts and surreal landscapes – will offer a wide range of exhilarating and breathtaking experiences. A paddleboat tour in Trang An or Tam Coc is a fun and adventurous yet leisurely trip that should be on every tiger’s bucket list. Alternatively, visitors can also climb the 500 steps leading to Hang Mua – a mini “Great Wall” in Vietnam – and be rewarded with a 360-degree view of green rice fields with snaking rivers below.

Where to stay: Tam Coc Sunshine Homestay with 9.8 rating and 441 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Rat: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Where to go: Ho Chi Minh City for nightlife

Known as a vibrant city that is brimming with irresistible energy and mixed with both old and modern culture, Ho Chi Minh City is the perfect destination for the innovative and sociable Rat sign. Highly recommended by travelers for nightlife, Ho Chi Minh City comes alive as the sun sets. Vietnam’s very own “city that never sleeps” is filled with live music and rooftop bars that suit any mood or vibe, drinking streets that welcome a mix of foreigners and locals, as well as trendy speakeasy lounges hidden in charming colonial buildings.

Where to stay: Au Lac Legend Hotel with 8.7 rating and 1,463 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Buffalo: 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Where to go: Sapa for hiking

Ox is an animal sign that has characteristics of being diligent, dependable, strong and determined, making a hiking holiday the perfect match for this sign. Nestled at an altitude of around 1,600m, Sapa is well known and loved for its natural and spectacular mountain ranges with exquisite views of surrounding rice terraces that draw travelers for hiking expeditions. If you want to level up your hiking adventure, consider climbing the Fansipan Mountain, which is known as “The Roof of Indochina.”

Where to stay: Sapa Eco Bungalows & Spa with 9.5 rating and 425 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Cat: 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Where to go: Hoi An for art

Enriching experiences such as art and romance are highly valued by Cat signs, which makes the ancient town of Hoi An an ideal match. Topping the list of most endorsed destinations for art by Booking.com travelers, Hoi An attracts tourists from all over the world with its iconic ancient yellow houses that are covered with colorful floral vines and pretty silk lanterns. By visiting Hoi An, you will have a chance to admire some of Central Vietnam’s traditional customs, lifestyle and beautiful culture.

Where to stay: Golden Holiday Hotel & Spa with 9.6 rating and 1,708 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Dragon: 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Where to go: Mui Ne for water sports

Mui Ne is a famous beach getaway in Binh Thuan province. The well-loved destination offers exciting water sports, which makes it well suited for the fearless and energetic nature of the dragon animal sign. Highly recommended by travelers for its water sports, Mui Ne is filled with adventurous activities such as SUP rowing at dawn, surfing, kitesurfing and water jet skiing.

Where to stay: Blue Ocean Resort with 8.5 rating and 288 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Snake: 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Where to go: Phu Quoc for beaches

With its long pristine coastlines and scenic stretches of white sand, Phu Quoc is the top destination for a beach break according to Booking.com travelers, and is the ideal destination for the introverted snake sign who likes to relax and experience life’s luxuries. There’s always something on offer for the most discerning beach traveler – from indulging in rich gastronomic experiences at Ham Ninh fishing village and kayaking at the Cua Can River to simply sitting down at one of the many beach-side bars while watching spectacular fiery sunsets.

Where to stay: Camia Resort & Spa with 9.1 rating and 1,150 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Horse: 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Where to go: Mai Chau for cycling

The horse animal sign, who has a penchant for traveling and independence, will love the freedom that comes with a unique cycling experience in Mai Chau – one of Booking.com’s top recommended destinations for cycling. Here you can cycle at one of the most beautiful countryside villages of Vietnam – “Bản Lác” or “Bản Pom Coọng” – as well as experience the rich culture and traditions of the Thai ethnic group that calls it home. Pedaling on quiet roads beside rice paddies while witnessing the peaceful life of the locals ​all add to an immersive experience!

Where to stay: Mai Chau Ecolodge with 8,7 rating and 248 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Goat: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Where to go: Phong Nha for mountain walks

For the goat animal sign, who tend to be imaginative and easy-going, a trip to Phong Nha will invigorate creative minds. The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, famous for its karst mountains, underground rivers, extensive caves and unspoiled jungles, is packed with opportunities to boost creative inspiration through walking or meditating. In particular, the Phong Nha Botanic Garden, located inside the national park, is a perfect place for a peaceful and healing mountain walk. It is guaranteed to give travelers inner calm and balance whilst admiring beautiful views of the tropical forest and exploring its diverse flora and fauna.

Where to stay: Carambola Bungalow with 9,3 rating and 392 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Monkey: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004. 2016

Where to go: Da Lat for cultural experience

Da Lat is the perfect place for the energetic and skillful Monkey sign who likes to be exposed to different cultures. Famous for its pleasant climate and beautiful sceneries, Da Lat also attracts visitors with its range of cultural activities like learning the traditional gong dance or visits to interesting temples, such as the intricately-designed Linh Phuoc Pagoda and the spiritual Lam Ty Ni Pagoda.

Where to stay: La Fleur Premium Central Apartment with 9.6 rating and 224 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Rooster: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Where to go: Vung Tau for relaxation

A nearby popular weekend escape from Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau offers amazing experiences for travelers who want a quick break from the hustle and bustle of the country’s business capital. The city enjoys a spectacular location on a peninsula, with the ocean on its three sides. Its stunning coastal boardwalks and fresh sea air provide a refreshing break for Roosters who are practical and punctual animal signs.

Where to stay: Marina Bay Vung Tau Resort & Spa with 8.6 rating and 466 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Dog: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Where to go: Da Nang for friendly people

Ranked number 1 in Booking.com’s top endorsed destinations for friendly people, Da Nang is the place to be for the dog sign. With a warm and friendly personality type, they will love the welcoming and good-hearted local people from the country’s central capital. People in Da Nang are used to welcoming both domestic and international tourists, so whether you want to make new friends or simply need help with directions, you are guaranteed to meet a friendly face.

Where to stay: Pullman Danang Beach Resort with 8.8 rating and 422 reviews at Booking.com

Year of the Pig: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Where to go: Nha Trang for theme parks

Those who fall under the Pig animal sign are known to be easy-going and carefree. Hence, Nha Trang is the perfect destination for this sign, which is known for its epic theme parks, shopping malls and coastal nightlife. Theme park lovers are in for a treat at Vinpearl Land Nha Trang, a large tourism complex that includes a 5-star resort, world-class amusement and water park, shops, food courts, and luxury restaurants. It is located on the Hon Tre island of Nha Trang Bay – an entertainment paradise you don’t wanna miss.

Where to stay: Vinpearl Luxury Nha Trang with 8.8 rating and 78 reviews at Booking.com

With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com is sharing Early 2022 Deals for travelers to use when booking their first trip of 2022 – provided it is safe to do so. Discounts start at 15% and are valid for stays until 31 March 2022. In addition, Booking.com is bringing the great value of its Genius program to even more customers by giving all account holders access to the program’s Level 1 benefits, with no minimum number of previous bookings to qualify, including access to exclusive 10% discounts at hundreds of thousands of participating properties around the world. All travelers have to do is download the Booking.com app, log in and look for the Genius logo to identify associated benefits, discounts and perks.

*Endorsement data from Booking.com based on the most recommended and relevant destinations by global travelers for outdoor activities, nightlife, hiking, photography, water sports, beach, cycling, mountain walks, culture, relaxation, friendly people and theme parks.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

