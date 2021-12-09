Take a Turn: 7 Ways to Keep Going When You Want to Give Up

Life has a habit of being unpredictable. Just when we think that it’s all smooth sailing, something or the other goes wrong and we end up in a trough before we even realize what’s happening. When something terrible happens, we just want to give up and throw in the proverbial white towel. However, it doesn’t have to be this way at all. You can rebound from terrible hardships and get right back in the game. Let us check out a few ways to keep you going even when the going is rough:

Try to find the ‘why’ of the whole situation

If you feel like you want to quit, think about the ‘why’ first before doing anything else. It may be that you want to do 100 push-ups every day, but you are physically incapable of doing so. In this case, it would be a better idea to just simply decrease the number of daily push-ups instead of trying to achieve the impossible. As long as you start somewhere, you know it is going to be fine. Instead of running a mile per day, just make sure to step on a treadmill for a few minutes so that your body gets the idea of moving and can get better adjusted to working out.

Visualize the end result

If you want something badly enough, you have to visualize it otherwise, you will lose interest. Suppose you want to become a doctor. The studies and exams seem very hard. But they are not impossible. Imagine yourself with a lab coat and a stethoscope running around in a hospital emergency, saving lives as grateful patients and their family members look on.

Work out as much as you can

Working out is not just beneficial for the body but also for the human mind as well. Workouts release endorphins that help you to stay on top of things, even in the mental department. That is, they help put you in a better mood so that you are willing and able to take on the challenges of everyday life. So make sure you work out every day, (even if lightly) to ensure you get full benefits.

Make plans and back up those plans

There is an old saying that goes something like this: “Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.” If you don’t have a plan and rush headlong into something, you might be setting yourself up for a near-certain fall. Once you fail, you will become too demotivated to try again. However, it doesn’t have to be this way at all, not if you plan carefully and also make backup plans in case your original one doesn’t work the way you wanted it to work.

Be grateful for what you have

There is no point in fretting over stuff that you don’t have if you are not grateful for what you have actually accomplished. Gratitude in itself is a great quality that will help you keep going even when you are not certain about where you are headed. As long as you feel grateful for the good things in life that you enjoy every day, you won’t feel bad about the future or even think about giving up.

Celebrate all victories

If you enjoy your small victories, you will be more than willing to look forward to the big ones. On the other hand, if you start sweating the small stuff and refuse to acknowledge the small things in life, you will also stop caring about the ones that matter more. In time, it will lead to demotivation and loss of morale and you will want to quit, even when you’re far ahead in the race.

Take a trip outside your immediate environment

You should consider taking trips outside your daily routine and meeting new people. This will give you more perspectives towards life as you see how others live. You should also consider going to an Iboga Retreat. This will help you to reflect on your life, and how you live it so that you will start to feel better about yourself.

Conclusion

We all go through periods of despondency when we feel that we should quit. However, we can bounce right back by refusing to let our problems drag us down. We can start celebrating our victories (however humble they may be) and making backup plans. There is always the excellent option of traveling and going to a retreat to take stock of our situation.

