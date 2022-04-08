Take a look at the tourist paradise near Hanoi to ‘relax’ on the anniversary of the Ancestor’s death

Camping in the middle of a green forest, having lunch by a cool stream in Ba Vi (Hanoi)

Located at the foot of Tan Linh mountain, Thien Son – Suoi Nga eco- tourism area in Van Hoa commune, Ba Vi district, Hanoi is an interesting picnic spot for families with young children or groups of young people.

It has a landscape of forests, lakes, streams, waterfalls and entertainment and accommodation services divided into three areas: Ha Son, Trung Son and Ngoan Son. Visitors should bring camping gear, experience lunch by the fresh, cool stream or take a leisurely walk in the green forest in Ha Son. However, visitors should pay attention to using insect repellent, observe around to prevent snakes, centipedes and absolutely do not litter indiscriminately into the environment.

Visitors leisurely watch the green forest, breathe in the fresh air (Photo: Nguyen Hong Thu Trang)

Guests can enjoy a meal right by the cool stream.

Up to Trung Son, visitors can stay in a stilt house and dine at a specialty restaurant with roasted chicken, stream fish, grilled meat… Coming to Ngoan Son area, visitors will see Gate Troi waterfall at an altitude of more than 60 m. poured down the mountainside to form a natural swimming pool 1.5-2 m deep.

Watching horses gallop, rowing in the “painting” steppe of Dong Lam (Lang Son)

Dong Lam steppe belongs to Huu Lien commune, Huu Lung district, Lang Son province, about 150 km from Hanoi. The area covers an area of ​​100 hectares, famous for its lush grass, clear blue lake, located between majestic cliffs. This is one of the most popular camping and picnic spots.

Dong Lam is a destination that is being loved by many people (Photo: Hung Vi)

Dong Lam each season has its own beauty. In the dry season (from September of last year to March of next year), the steppe is green, beautiful and poetic. During the flood season (from April to August), Dong Lam becomes an ideal place for visitors to experience horseback riding, kayaking, rafting… There is a rafting service to take visitors to the lake. for about 250,000 VND/hour, in addition, kayak rental is 50,000 VND/hour.

A special feature in this steppe that many people love is the appearance of horses. Horses here have many colors brown, white, gray. When the sun goes down, horses also quickly run from the small island in the middle of the lake to the mainland, because it is dark and rainy, causing the water to rise, so there may be no way back.

Visitors can experience various interesting outdoor activities (Photo: Hung Vi)

See tea hill, visit plum garden, get lost in Nang Tien waterfall in Moc Chau (Son La)

Located 25 km from the center of Moc Chau town, Nang Tien waterfall is an unspoiled destination, few people know and has just come into tourism. The best season to visit Fairy Waterfall is from March to May, when the weather changes from spring to summer. That is the reason that on the occasion of the 10/3 anniversary of the death anniversary, visitors should not miss this place.

(Photo: Le Ng)

Fairy Waterfall consists of 3 floors, each floor has its own unique look. The scenery on the first floor is gentle with a lake as deep as an adult’s hip, in a dreamy blue.

Going to the second floor of the waterfall, guests have to go upstream, although it is a bit difficult to go, but the result will be unique photos in the background of the waterfall falling into the emerald green lake. The depth of the lake on the second and third floors is quite large, the rock surface is also full of moss, easy to slip and fall, so visitors must be extremely careful when moving. The estimated height from the foot of the waterfall to the third cascade is about 150m.

(Photo: Le Ng)

Currently, there are camps set up by the management board for visitors to rest, organize BBQ parties, eat meals, and make campfires. If desired, visitors can interact with local people, stay overnight at a homestay near the waterfall.

Coming to Moc Chau, visitors also do not forget to visit the green tea hills, the plum orchards laden with fruit. At this time, plums have not been harvested, so the gardens are not too crowded, visitors are more comfortable to take photos (Photo: Le Ng)

In addition to the places mentioned above, visitors can also refer to a number of other close-to-nature camping spots in Hanoi’s neighboring provinces such as Boi River (Hoa Binh), Thang Thien waterfall (Hoa Binh), Da Chong beach (Hoa Binh). Dong Trieu, Quang Ninh), Phuong Hoang mountain (Uong Bi, Quang Ninh)…

