Taiwanese businesses pours 135 million USD into Da Nang Hi-Tech Park

The Management Board of Da Nang’s High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones has successfully attracted Foxlink International Investment Ltd. from Taiwan to invest in the High-Tech Park in Da Nang.

Foxlink International Investment Ltd. will invest in the Foxlink Electronics Factory project within the High-Tech Park. The project has a total investment capital of $135 million, with an investment rate of $11.8 million per hectare, covering an area of 11.35 hectares.

The project operates in the high-tech electronic equipment manufacturing sector, producing items such as stylus pens, wireless headphones, batteries, charging stations, and electronic circuit boards.

Once operational, this project will create employment opportunities for nearly 2,000 workers in the city of Da Nang and the surrounding areas.

In addition to this project, Da Nang’s High-Tech Park has also attracted two domestic projects with a total registered capital of 350 billion Vietnamese Dong.

Up to this point, Da Nang’s High-Tech Park has attracted 28 investment projects. These include 16 domestic projects with a registered investment capital of over 7,024 billion Vietnamese Dong and 12 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of over $702 million USD.

According to the Management Board of Da Nang’s High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones, in the near future, they will enhance collaboration with domestic and international partners to further promote investment in the High-Tech Park. They will prioritize attracting large high-tech projects with a scale of over $100 million, an average investment rate of at least $15 million per hectare, and high revenue per hectare of over $15 million.

Specifically, they will prioritize investment in the following sectors: biotechnology, precision mechanical and automation technology, new materials and nanotechnology. Key target markets for investment attraction include Japan, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and Singapore.

They will focus on prioritizing the attraction of investment from economic conglomerates, transnational corporations, and companies contributing to the global value chain.

