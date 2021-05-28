Taiwan records 297 local Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths in a single-day

Taiwan reports 297 local COVID cases, 258 retroactive cases on Friday, 28th May.

19 deaths single-day record high in Taiwan, total death toll rises to 78

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) of Taiwan on Friday (May 28) reported 297 new coronavirus cases, 258 backlog cases, and a record 19 deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 78, Taiwan News reported.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung announced 299 coronavirus cases, including two imported and 297 local infections. Chen also announced 19 deaths and 258 cases that had been added retroactively, resulting in a total of 557 cases reported.

The latest local cases include 157 males and 140 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from April 29 to May 27. Of the cases, 136 were in New Taipei City, 94 in Taipei City, 21 in Taoyuan City, 10 in Taichung City, nine in Hualien County, seven in Changhua County, six each in Keelung City and Tainan City, two in Chiayi City, and one each in Hsinchu County, Pingtung County, Taitung County, Nantou County, Hsinchu City, and Kaohsiung City.

The 258 retroactively added cases include 133 males and 125 females, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 11-27. New Taipei City had the most cases with 141, followed by Taipei City with 114, Changhua County with two, and Taoyuan City with one.

Epidemiological investigations found that 110 cases had recently been in Taipei’s Wanhua, and nine were associated with hostess bars in that district. Another case was a member of the Lions Club International group.

There are 111 cases still under investigation, with 181 from other known sources and 143 from unknown sources. Investigations are ongoing.

Chen said the 19 coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday include case Nos. 1,800, 2,127, 2,393, 2,654, 2,813, 3,337, 3,341, 4,194, 4,366, 4,578, 4,582, 5,029, 5,170, 5,338, 5,409, 6,125, 6,399, 6,530, and 6,824. They include 14 men and five women aged 40 to 80.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 10-24, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 17-28. The dates of death ranged from May 21-27.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 455,198 COVID-19 tests, with 397,534 coming back negative. Out of the 7,315 confirmed cases, 1,126 were imported, 6,136 were local, 36 came from the Navy’s “Goodwill Fleet,” two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 18 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 78 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country.

The CECC reminds the public that under Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10, according to Taiwan News.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

