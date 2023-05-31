Suspension of FLC University establishment plan

On May 30th, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed a document to suspend the implementation of the establishment plan for FLC University in Quang Ninh province.

This document agrees with the proposal of the Minister of Education and Training in document No. 692 dated April 27th, requesting the cancellation of the approval document for the establishment of FLC University.

Previously, FLC University was approved for establishment on June 3rd, 2019.

With a total investment capital of nearly 4,000 billion Vietnamese dong, the university was planned to be built in the FLC Quang Ninh University Urban Area, located in Ha Lam and Ha Trung wards, Ha Long city.

At the time of planning for its establishment, the university was expected to directly connect with the smart urban ecosystem and high-end resort complex of FLC Group, which is already in operation.

The university aimed to achieve QS rating and ASEAN University Network (AUN) accreditation, with a multidisciplinary training orientation focusing on three key areas: Tourism, Aviation, and High Technology. In the initial phase, FLC University planned to enroll 600 students in its first intake by the end of 2020 and increase to 6,100 students by 2024 and 20,000 students by 2035.

However, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic since early 2020, along with legal issues involving former FLC leaders starting in 2022, the establishment project for this university has been unable to proceed and has now officially been suspended.

@Zing News