Supported VND 45,665 billion for people and businesses facing difficulties because of COVID-19

On December 26, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs held a conference to review the Government’s Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP on a number of policies to support those facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report of the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs said that after more than 1 year of implementing Resolution No. 68, as of June 30, 2022, the whole country had supported 36,434,593 workers and people, 394,440 employers and 508,127 business households with a total amount of more than 45,665 billion VND.

Out of VND 45,665 billion in support, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs said that the report of Vietnam Social Insurance, as of June 30, 2022, has adjusted to reduce contributions to the Occupational Accident Insurance Fund, occupational diseases for 389,800 employers (equivalent to about 11.6 million workers) with an amount of VND 4,164 billion.

Or like the policy to support employees to suspend labor contracts, take unpaid leave, support for 2,037,065 people with an amount of VND 6,631,233 billion. The policy of supporting workers to stop working has supported 1,129,755 people, with an amount of VND 1,129,755 billion…

For business households, as of June 30, policies to support employers to borrow loans to pay wages for work stoppage, pay wages to restore production and support employees who do not enter into labor contracts and special workers supported 508,127 business households, with a support amount of VND 1,507,417 billion…

In general, according to the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, the policies have supported a large number of subjects in a short time, contributing to maintaining a stable life of workers and supporting early employment to stabilize production and business activities and maintain jobs for employees.

However, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs said that the implementation organization, at times, lacks consistency in the leadership and implementation direction; some enforcement officers are still afraid, afraid of wrong, afraid of responsibility; receiving and reviewing dossiers where there is a lack of flexibility, lack of coordination between agencies; allocation of support funds between the central and local governments and between levels in some localities is sometimes not timely.

Previously, with the “dual goal” of controlling and preventing the pandemic, recovering and developing the economy, and on the basis of lessons learned in implementing solutions to support workers and people, difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 according to Resolution No. 42/NQ-CP, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has advised and proposed the Government to issue Resolution No. 68 1/7/2021 to be corrected. Amended and supplemented in Resolution No. 126/NQ-CP dated October 8, 2021 with 12 policies, focusing on 2 groups of employees and employers deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic- 19, mainly workers and direct workers.

Source: CafeF