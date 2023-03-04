Super yachts bring thousands of tourists to Vietnam

From March 1st to 8.3, Saigontourist Travel Service Company welcomed four international cruise ships carrying over 4,200 multi-national tourists to Vietnam.

This sets a new record in 2023 for the density of ships arriving at Vietnamese ports and is provided by Saigontourist. These four luxury cruise ships will dock at ports in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Da Nang, and Ha Long.

The ship Azamara Quest brought 300 guests of British, American, German, Australian nationality… to Vietnam this afternoon 1.3

Specifically, at noon on March 1st, Saigontourist welcomed 300 British, American, German, Australian and other nationalities from the Azamara Quest cruise ship that docked in Saigon, providing a 3-day tour to visit Ho Chi Minh City and Ben Tre. It is expected that by March 5th, the ship will arrive at Tien Sa port for the group to visit the coastal city of Da Nang, Hoi An ancient town, and the former imperial capital of Hue before departing Vietnam on the same day.

Immediately after that, the Europa 2 cruise ship carrying 400 German nationals will arrive at SPCT port (Ho Chi Minh City) at noon on March 3rd and depart on the afternoon of March 4th. Then, the ship will arrive at Tien Sa port (Da Nang) on March 6th and Ha Long port on March 8th. During the 6-day stay in Vietnam, Saigontourist will provide unique tour programs to explore Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long – Can Tho, Da Nang, Hoi An, Hue, and Ha Long.

On the morning of March 5th, the Resort World One cruise ship carrying 1,500 multi-national tourists will arrive at Phu My port (Ba Ria-Vung Tau), participating in tours to explore Ho Chi Minh City and My Tho before leaving Vietnam at 7 pm on the same day.

The Azamara Quest ship docked in Saigon

Just one day later, the largest group of 2,000 German tourists will follow the Mein Schiff 5 cruise ship to Ha Long port on the morning of March 6th and leave Vietnam on the same day after visiting Ha Long Bay, Hai Phong, and Hanoi with Saigontourist.

Prior to this, on February 26th at Phu My port (Ba Ria-Vung Tau), Saigontourist also welcomed the Spectrum of the Seas international cruise ship carrying 3,500 British, American, Australian, and other nationalities to Vietnam for 2 days. Continuously from the beginning of 2023 until now, this company has provided shipping agency and travel services to major international cruise lines such as Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, marking a strong recovery of international tourism in general and international cruise tourism in particular.

@Thanhnien