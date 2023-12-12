Super yachts bring thousands of international guests to Ha Long

2,800 European and American tourists on the super yacht Celebrity Solstice (of Celebrity Cruises, Maltese nationality) arrived in Ha Long.

On the morning of December 12th, the Celebrity Solstice, a luxury cruise ship belonging to Celebrity Cruises with Maltese nationality, arrived in Ha Long, Vietnam, carrying 2,800 European and American tourists.

The Celebrity Solstice spent two days, December 12th to 13th, allowing the 2,800 international passengers to explore the tourist destinations of Quang Ninh, Hanoi, and Hai Phong.

According to the itinerary, the tourists will visit Ha Long Bay and explore the unique cuisine and attractions of Quang Ninh, as well as make stops in Hanoi and Vinh Bao (Hai Phong). Passengers will board the ship and depart from the Ha Long International Passenger Terminal at 5:00 PM on December 13th.

Super yacht Celebrity Solstice is parked on the shore of Ha Long Bay

It is anticipated that the Celebrity Solstice will continue to bring large groups of tourists to Ha Long on December 31st. Additionally, on December 13th, the sea vessel Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Chinese nationality) will also dock at the Ha Long International Passenger Terminal, bringing 711 passengers to Quang Ninh.

During the 2023 cruise season, the Ha Long International Passenger Terminal has consistently welcomed luxury cruise ships. In the last two months of the year alone, nearly 20 luxury cruise ships have brought thousands of international visitors to the region.

Ha Long is becoming a vibrant destination for shipping companies at the end of the year

As of the current time, the number of registered ships scheduled to dock at the Ha Long International Passenger Terminal in 2024 is approaching 60 voyages, bringing over 70,000 passengers. The registered ships for 2024 include well-known global brands such as Mein Schiff 5 and 6, Celebrity Solstice, Noordam, MSC Splendida, Westerdam, among others. Quang Ninh is making efforts to restore this high-end tourist flow compared to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels. It is worth noting that before 2020, Quang Ninh welcomed approximately 100 luxury cruise ships each year, with around 150,000 to 180,000 international tourists. @Thanhnien.vn