Super cruise ship carrying 3,800 international passengers docks at Ba Ria – Vung Tau port

Recently, the international cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas, owned by Meyer Werft (Germany), carrying over 3,800 international tourists on a Southeast Asian voyage, docked at Tan Cang-Cai Mep port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

The Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Tan Cang-Cai Mep (TCCT) on the morning of February 26 and will stay until the evening of February 27, allowing tourists to participate in tours to visit Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City, and My Tho. The ship will then move on to Thailand.

The Spectrum of the Seas is the 7th international cruise ship and the largest one to arrive in Ba Ria-Vung Tau since the beginning of the year. The ship carried over 3,800 passengers from many countries, mostly from the US, UK, Australia, and Singapore. In addition to passengers, there are also 1,577 crew and staff members on board.

Spectrum of the Seas ship docked at Tan Cang – Cai Mep port (TCCT), on the morning of February 26 (Photo: Anh Danh)

Before docking at TCCT, the immigration team and Border Guard Command at the Port of Ba Ria-Vung Tau (Border Guard team of Ba Ria-Vung Tau) went on board from buoy 0 to complete immigration procedures and stamp entry cards for tourists.

In Ba Ria-Vung Tau, international tourists will visit and explore the diverse handicraft, cultural, and religious villages of the area, such as the Cao Dai Temple and Ho Phap Pagoda in Phu My town, Hoa Long market, traditional alcohol and rice paper-making in Ba Ria city, Long Dien ancient house, Bai Truoc, Nui Tao Phung, and Niet Ban Tinh Xa in Vung Tau city.

Procedure team, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Port Border Guard Command Board control and stamp entry for visitors (Photo: Anh Danh).

This is the second time that the Spectrum of the Seas has sailed on a Southeast Asian journey and stopped in Ba Ria-Vung Tau since 2019. The Spectrum of the Seas is a Quantum-Ultra-class ship manufactured by Meyer Werft (Germany) with a cost of $940 million, put into operation at the beginning of 2019. The ship is 347m long, nearly 63m high with 18 floors and cutting-edge facilities and luxurious services.

International tourists arrive in Ba Ria – Vung Tau, starting their tour of Vietnam (Photo: Anh Danh)

@Vietnamnet