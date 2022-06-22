Summer tourist peak: Airfare increases day by day, domestic tours are sold out

Under the pressure of rising gasoline prices, airfares to domestic tourist destinations during the peak summer season fell into a situation of price increase day by day, travel companies announced sell-out tours in the summer.

According to a survey of reporters, from the end of June to August 2022, a number of flight routes create great attractions such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hue, Quy Nhon, and Da Lat… are favorite destinations and have the fastest ticket purchase speed this summer.

Ms. Nguyen Hoa (Long Bien, Hanoi), said that she booked a plane ticket for her whole family of 4 adults and 2 children to Phu Quoc in mid-July, but the high ticket price plus the cost of 3-4 star hotel room, not including food and drink, is about 30-35 million dong.

Ms. Hoa said that Vietjet’s cheapest fare per person for the round trip Hanoi – Phu Quoc is more than 3.7 million VND/ticket, so the whole family of 6 costs nearly 19 million VND for the ticket. At the same time, on previous summer travel occasions, tickets were only about 9-12 million VND for 6 people.

“I watch the ticket on the right day of the promotion and book it in the early morning or late evening, but the ticket price is still high,” added Ms. Hoa.

Airline ticketing agents assert that it is not easy to buy preferential prices in the summer time, if there are only 1-2 seats on the flight open for sale at a cheap price, but adding the entrance fee has reached millions.

“The price of gasoline has increased sharply, there is no news that airlines will reduce ticket prices. The closer you buy to the flight date, the more expensive the ticket will be. In order to actively choose the flight time and reasonable price, passengers need to buy tickets early” – Ms. Ngoc Lan, an airline ticket agent shared.

Flight tickets are sold out and prices increase day by day for late bookings. Meanwhile, travel agencies said that tours increased many times.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Hoan, General Director of Flamingo Redtours Company, said that in the summer period, the number of domestic tourists has increased 3-4 times compared to the past two years. In particular, this summer recorded an explosion of MICE delegations (tourist conferences and seminars), with a large number from a few hundred to several thousand people.

In May alone, the company provided services to more than 30,000 MICE customers. This number continued to increase sharply in June-July. For example, in July, Flamingo Redtours serves large groups of guests, with groups of up to 2,500 people. Destinations chosen by MICE guests are Sam Son (Thanh Hoa), Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Phu Quoc, Da Nang, etc.

According to statistics from companies such as Saigontourist, TST tourist, Vietravel…, group tours increased sharply both at home and abroad such as Phu Quoc, Northeast, Northwest, and Da Nang tours; Dubai, Thailand…

In which, the summer tour price has increased compared to the end of the first quarter of 2022 (increased by 5%-7% in some high-demand routes). Prices of many other services in the tourism supply chain also increased by 10%-30%.

