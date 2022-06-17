Summer Bonus + Cashback: AMarkets Launches New Promotion

Summer is in full swing, and it’s high time to take the maximum advantage of increased volatility and big market swings. The AMarkets international broker is running a new summer promotion, offering its clients deposit bonuses and increased cashback rates. It’s an excellent opportunity to grow your trading account and get the most out of a favorable trading environment.

This limited-time offer is available for both new and existing clients through July 1. To receive the bonus, clients must fund their accounts before the offer expires. Depending on the deposit amount, clients can receive up to 20% more funds and up to $15 cashback per lot.

The greatest advantage of this promotion is that it’s a double offer. Clients don’t have to choose which one to get – the bonus or a higher cashback rate – they automatically get both. This fantastic bonus package will allow AMarkets’ clients to take the maximum advantage of their trading this summer.

Bonus conditions:

The offer is available for clients trading on Standard and Fixed accounts on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

Deposit size Bonus* Cashback** per lot $300 and above 15% $11 (2 lvl) $1,000 and above 17% $13 (3 lvl) Over $5,000 20% $15 (4 lvl)

**The cashback rate per lot traded, i.e., the amount credited to a trading account in the form of a bonus.

Learn more about the bonus terms and conditions.

How does the bonus work?

You make a deposit before July 1 and get 15%, 17%, or 20% of the deposit amount as a trading bonus added to your account. Use the bonus funds in your trading like regular funds and generate higher profits. You can’t withdraw the bonus itself, but you can easily withdraw the profit received when trading using these bonus funds.

How does cashback work?

You trade normally and earn cashback on your trades from AMarkets: a part of the spread per lot traded is returned to your trading account as a trading bonus that can be further used in your trading. The more trades you open and the larger your trading turnover is, the higher cashback rate per lot you will receive. The AMarkets Cashback program has five levels. As part of this promotion, you can move up straight to the second, third or fourth level of the cashback program, depending on the size of your deposit.

Boost your trading potential with the summer bonus from AMarkets and seize every market opportunity!

About AMarkets

AMarkets is an award-winning international forex and CFD broker providing top-quality brokerage services to thousands of clients and partners worldwide since 2007. The broker is constantly developing new products and introducing innovative services while offering a personalized approach to each client. AMarkets is a licensed broker registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (license number 22567 IBC 2015) and regulated by the Financial Commission, an independent dispute resolution organization tailored to resolve finance-related disputes in the financial markets. The quality of order execution at AMarkets is assessed on a monthly basis by an independent service, Verify My Trade (VMT).

Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

