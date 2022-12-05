Successfully exported green-skinned pomelo to the US, priced at more than 500,000 VND/kg

On the afternoon of December 3, Ms. Ngo Tuong Vy, General Director of Chanh Thu Fruit Export Group Joint Stock Company (Ben Tre), confirmed that the first batch of Vietnamese pomelos exported to the US had been distributed to the US by the importer retail outlets with quality highly appreciated by consumers.

Vietnamese green-skinned pomelos are sold at US supermarkets

Recorded from supermarkets and fruit shops in many different US states, the retail price was recorded at 6.99 – 9.99 USD/Ib (about 15-22 USD/kg), equivalent to 375,000 – 535,000 VND/kg.

“The first shipment, we and the importer have not taken into account the profit, but mainly introduced the product to customers, waiting for the batch of pomelos to be transported by sea at a lower cost for mass sale. Currently, the freight for fruits to be transported to the US by air is from 6.5-8.5 USD/kg, the irradiation price is 0.8 USD/kg (excluding tax), not including other costs, so the cost very high,” Ms. Vy analyzed.

A fruit shop in Houston (USA) lists the price of green-skinned grapefruit at $9.99/Ib

However, with the reception of consumers in the US, especially overseas Vietnamese, customers still continue to order green skin pomelos shipped by air. It is expected that in early January 2023, the first batch of green-skinned pomelos transported by sea will arrive in the US to serve the Lunar New Year market for overseas Vietnamese and the Asian community.

It is known that in the US market, Vietnamese green-skinned pomelos are priced 2.5-3 times higher than Florida pomelos (USA) and Chinese pomelos, but thanks to their superior quality, importers believe in the ability to consumption, especially in the near future, there will be goods transported by sea.

As reported by Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, on November 28, in Ben Tre, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Ben Tre province held a ceremony to announce the export of the first batch of pomelos to the US after nearly 5 years of negotiations.

Chanh Thu Fruit Export Group Joint Stock Company is the first enterprise selected to export this batch of pomelo (including by air and by sea).

Source: CafeF