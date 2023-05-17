Study on development of the National Performing Arts Center complex

According to Baochinhphu.vn, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has recently approved Decision 515/QD-TTg, which outlines the comprehensive program for the development of Vietnamese culture from 2023 to 2025. In this program, the government directs the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to focus on the restoration and preservation of two cultural and natural heritage sites listed by UNESCO, as well as support the urgent conservation and necessary restoration of around 150 national-level monuments facing degradation.

Efforts will be made to build scientific records of intangible cultural heritage with outstanding value or at risk of being lost, requiring urgent protection to be listed in the national inventory of intangible cultural heritage and world heritage. The collection of valuable historical, cultural, and scientific documents will be intensified.

Upgrades and renovations of selected national public museums will be carried out. The establishment of specialized national museums for contemporary art, photography, and a national center for artifact preservation will be researched and implemented.

Support will be provided for the construction of cultural and sports facilities and the establishment of 50 playgrounds and entertainment areas for children in industrial zones, areas with ethnic minority communities, particularly difficult areas, and localities with budgetary constraints.

Research and development of the National Performing Arts Center complex will be conducted, and the Vietnam National Folk Orchestra will be established. The “Online Film Distribution and Promotion Center” will be launched. The completion of the National Digital Information Resource Preservation Center, with the ability to connect with domestic and foreign libraries, will also be prioritized.

According to TTXVN, the cultural development program for the 2023-2025 period also sets a goal to produce 45 feature films, 90 documentary and scientific films, and 40 animated films annually, with approximately 30% of the films funded by the state budget. Each year, there will be 45 sculptural and artistic works and 60 artistic, photographic works depicting the history of the nation, revolutionary struggles, and the country’s renovation process.

The government also demands research into the construction of a national value system, as well as values and standards of behavior for Vietnamese people. Standards regarding culture in the workplace, for civil servants, and the community, as well as rules for cultural etiquette and civilization in the digital environment, will be established. International cultural and artistic events with scale and prestige will be organized, and the formation and development of 3-5 high-quality international festival brands, celebrations, and cultural and artistic events in Vietnam will be promoted.

