Strictly inspect prevention and control of Covid-19 at border gate

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a public message on epidemic prevention and control on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and festival season of 2023. In particular, it is suggested that relevant units need to closely inspect the disease prevention and control in the border gate area.

International visitors do immigration practice in Vietnam.

According to information from baochinhphu.vn, the Government’s dispatch requires all levels to monitor the epidemic situation in parallel with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures; to take the initiative in responding to possible complicated developments.

Relevant units, departments and agencies need to check epidemic work in community areas, medical examination and treatment facilities,… especially at border gates such as checking cases of passengers entering from areas with outbreaks of epidemics, from where new variants of Covid-19 originate.

Functional forces of the health sector fully vaccinated children from 5 to under 12 years old; monitor risk groups that are susceptible to the disease but have not been fully vaccinated, such as the elderly, people with underlying medical conditions, and immunocompromised people.

Units also need to ensure the collection and treatment of patients and regularly monitor the disease situation both domestically and internationally to assess the epidemic situation to adjust the treatment plan accordingly. Medical examination and treatment establishments have ready medicines, supplies and equipment for epidemic prevention and control in case of emergency.

According to the World Health Organization, variant XBB, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the Covid-19 pandemic has been recorded since October 2022. To date, this variant has spread in more than 70 countries.

The subvariant XBB.1.5 is also causing a new outbreak in the US, with the incidence of this variant increasing from 4% to 41%. In Vietnam, the infectious disease surveillance system has recorded the occurrence of XBB variant in Tay Ninh province and Ho Chi Minh City.

