Strictly handle floating rafts for illegal coral viewing in Quy Nhon

Previously, VietNamNet newspaper reported that there have been dozens of active floating structures in Nhon Ly and Nhon Hai communes. In addition to serving as stopping points for tourists to dive and observe coral reefs, these floating structures also serve as seafood business platforms.

It is worth noting that these floating structures operate near the coral reef conservation area managed by the Community Protection Unit. Eating, drinking, and waste disposal have a significant impact on marine resources and the environment.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh province, Pham Anh Tuan, has assigned the Department of Tourism, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon city to coordinate with relevant functional forces to inspect and handle businesses providing recreational services, dining facilities (floating restaurants, floating structures, underwater amusement parks, coral reef diving, etc.) that encroach on water surfaces and cause environmental pollution and adverse impacts on resources and the marine environment.

The operation of 43 floating restaurants and structures has been suspended (11 in Nhon Hai commune, 31 in Nhon Ly commune, and 1 in Hai Cang ward), as well as any new activities of inland watercraft that do not meet the requirements.

Subsequently, the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon city proposed to the provincial authorities to allow the continued operation of 24 floating structures in the Bai Dua area of Nhon Ly commune and 5 floating structures in the western part of Hon Kho Nho in Nhon Hai commune, serving tourists for coral reef diving.

@Vietnamnet