Strictly handle floating rafts for illegal coral viewing in Quy Nhon

On June 19th, the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh province issued a document regarding operation of floating structures in areas of Bai Dua in Nhon Ly commune and western part of Hon Kho Nho in Nhon Hai commune, Quy Nhon city.
The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh province assigned the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon city to take the lead and coordinate with the Provincial Economic Zone Management Board, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and relevant agencies to strengthen inspections, monitoring, and strict handling of the floating structures, especially those that occupy water surfaces and discharge pollutants, causing environmental pollution and negative impacts on resources and the marine environment, in violation of regulations.
Accordingly, only floating structures that meet the conditions, have been registered, and operate according to approved plans by competent authorities, while complying with the current regulations of the state, will be allowed. They must also ensure requirements for traffic safety on inland waterways, environmental protection, marine ecology, and other related issues as specified.
Floating rafts operate food and beverage business in Hon Kho, Nhon Hai commune
Previously, VietNamNet newspaper reported that there have been dozens of active floating structures in Nhon Ly and Nhon Hai communes. In addition to serving as stopping points for tourists to dive and observe coral reefs, these floating structures also serve as seafood business platforms.
It is worth noting that these floating structures operate near the coral reef conservation area managed by the Community Protection Unit. Eating, drinking, and waste disposal have a significant impact on marine resources and the environment.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh province, Pham Anh Tuan, has assigned the Department of Tourism, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon city to coordinate with relevant functional forces to inspect and handle businesses providing recreational services, dining facilities (floating restaurants, floating structures, underwater amusement parks, coral reef diving, etc.) that encroach on water surfaces and cause environmental pollution and adverse impacts on resources and the marine environment.
The operation of 43 floating restaurants and structures has been suspended (11 in Nhon Hai commune, 31 in Nhon Ly commune, and 1 in Hai Cang ward), as well as any new activities of inland watercraft that do not meet the requirements.
Subsequently, the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon city proposed to the provincial authorities to allow the continued operation of 24 floating structures in the Bai Dua area of Nhon Ly commune and 5 floating structures in the western part of Hon Kho Nho in Nhon Hai commune, serving tourists for coral reef diving.
