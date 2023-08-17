Strict action against cafe owners allowing customers to enter “train track coffee street” in Hanoi

The People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District (Hanoi) has issued a document requesting enhanced measures to address violations in business activities in the “railway coffee street” area in Hanoi.

On August 15th, Mr. Trinh Hoang Tung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District (Hanoi), informed VietNamNet newspaper that the district had issued a document requesting strengthened actions against violations in business activities within the safety corridor of the railway transportation on the district’s territory.

As reported by VietNamNet, in recent times, there have been recurring instances of violations in business activities within the safety corridor of the railway transportation in Hoan Kiem District, particularly in the Trần Phú and Phùng Hưng railway sections. Coffee shops have been operating busily, and many tourists have been crossing barriers to enter the railway area for filming and photography. A situation has emerged where shop owners directly guide customers through the barriers to their establishments.

On the afternoon of August 15, many tourists still enter the “train street coffee street” area of Hanoi to drink coffee and take photos.

Hoan Kiem District requested the neighborhoods of Hang Bong, Cua Nam, Cua Dong, Hang Ma, and Dong Xuan to conduct awareness campaigns and encourage households residing in the railway safety corridor to strictly adhere to Railway Law, ensuring the security and safety of the railway safety corridor. Simultaneously, they are to organize checkpoint forces to enforce the suspension of all businesses violating regulations in accordance with the law and to intensify inspections and strict actions against violations of business activities within the defined railway safety corridor, allowing tourists to dine, film, and photographs within this area.

Functional units are permitted to establish processing files and revoke business registration certificates from violating business entities as stipulated.

Leaders of Hoan Kiem district affirmed that they will strictly handle business households that violate regulations

Hoan Kiem District also requested the district police to direct the local police to continue setting up barriers, warning signs, and deploying checkpoint forces to prevent tourists from entering the railway safety corridor for dining, filming, and photography.