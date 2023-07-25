Home » Streamer Do Mixi and his fans draw a map of Vietnam at an international event on r/place
Streamer Do Mixi and his fans draw a map of Vietnam at an international event on r/place

R/place - an interesting project has officially returned on Reddit to the joy of the worldwide online community. The Vietnamese online community created a complete map of the country after more than a day of "winning" each pixel.

by Linh Vu
The map of Vietnam is extremely prominent with the image of brave, industrious and hardworking Vietnamese people

R/Place is a large Reddit social networking event that takes place once a year and is viewed by millions of Reddit members worldwide. This is a free white area where individuals from all around the world may join together to create pixelated artwork for their community. Each individual will be assigned 1 pixel (arbitrary color) on this white area every 5 minutes to construct their own creation.

Streamer Do Mixi’s map of Vietnam illustrated with the Hoang Sa – Truong Sa archipelago has recently taken a prominent place on R/Place. This is something that Vietnamese Reddit users have never done while competing with online communities from powerful nations such as France, the United States, and Germany, or well-known Streamer organizations such as IshowSpeed and xQc.

The online community joins hands to complete the map of Vietnam

Keeping the content as Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands, the Mixigaming Tribe’s motto to all friends across the globe is “Truong Sa, Hoang Sa belong to Vietnam” over a red background with a yellow star reflecting the country’s national flag.

Furthermore, Streamer Do Mixi and his community skillfully included a texture imitating the surface of the Bronze Drum (Heger I Drum) in the work. In addition, the Mixigaming Tribe community has effectively drawn the picture of “Tri – Cong – Nong – Binh” (Intellectuals – Workers – Farmers – Soldiers), which is frequently seen on Vietnamese promotional banners.

And after nearly 9 hours of livestream building and protecting against vandalism until the last moment, FA chat channel and streamer Do Mixi have completed the picture with a Vietnamese identity and occupied an extremely prominent position on R/Place.

@oneesports.vn

