Storm Update #1: Maximum wind force at level 12, gusting at level 15, located 330km away from Quang Ninh. Heavy rain expected in the Northern region from tonight.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, in the past hours, the No. 1 storm moved quickly at a speed of 20-25km/h. From tonight, the North has heavy to very heavy rain.

According to the latest information from the NCHMF, at 7pm on July 17, the location of the storm’s center was at about 21.1 degrees North latitude; 111.1 degrees East longitude, about 330km from Mong Cai (Quang Ninh) to the Southeast. The strongest wind in the area near the center of the storm is strong at level 12 (118-133km/h), level 15.

At 7 am on July 18, there was a strong storm of level 10, level 13, about 110km from Mong Cai (Quang Ninh)

7 pm on the same day, there will be a strong storm at level 6, level 8 shock, on the mainland in the Northeast region of the North. The storm then moved to the northwest, moving about 20 km per hour.

At sea, the northern sea area of ​​the North East Sea has strong winds of level 8-9, the area near the center of a strong storm of level 11-12, level 15. The sea is fierce.

Furthermore, in the North of the Gulf of Tonkin (including Bach Long Vy and Co To islands), the wind is gradually increasing to level 6-7, and later escalating to level 8-9. The area near the storm center is experiencing winds at level 10-11, gusting at level 13. Consequently, the sea is rough.

Meanwhile, on the mainland, from the early morning of July 18, the coastal area from Quang Ninh and Hai Phong experienced strong winds gradually increasing to level 6-7, while the area near the center of the storm faced winds at level 8-9, with gusts at level 11. Additionally, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, and Thai Binh provinces encountered strong winds at level 6 and gusts at level 8.