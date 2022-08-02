Stopping ox carts carrying tourists on Binh Thuan beach

The ox carts decorated like palanquins carrying tourists to experience walking around the coast will no longer be available starting from July 29, 2022.

Accordingly, on July 28, following the direction of the Chairman of the People’s Committee of La Gi town (Binh Thuan), the government of Tan Phuoc commune, La Gi town informed people, accommodation facilities, and proposed to stop completely. activities using bullock carts to transport tourists at the beach in the area from July 29; At the same time, it is recommended that tourists do not use bullock carts as a means of transportation, sightseeing, sightseeing on Cam Binh beach , because this activity is likely to affect the environment on the beach and is not safe. All for visitors.

Bull cart carrying tourists walking along Cam Binh beach

Cam Binh beach, Tan Phuoc commune, La Gi town, Binh Thuan is a flat beach, with a community resort with green poplar trees covering the shade, with many resorts, famous for seafood dishes. fresh produce…, attracting a lot of tourists from many provinces and cities to visit.

Thus, an interesting experience in Cam Binh beach is that using the service of riding a ox cart will no longer exist, in order to protect the landscape and the clean environment here.

Source: Congan.com.vn