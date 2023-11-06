Stop construction of the project that threaten Ha Long Bay Heritage

On November 6, the People’s Committee of Cam Pha City (Quang Ninh) issued a document to Do Gia Capital Co., Ltd. requesting them to halt the construction of an urban area project 10B located in Quang Hanh Ward (Cam Pha City) in the Ha Long Bay heritage buffer zone. The committee also directed the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to lead and coordinate with other departments, divisions, and units under the Cam Pha City People’s Committee to inspect the construction site of the urban area project. The inspection is to ensure compliance with State management and legal regulations.

The Chairman of the Cam Pha City People’s Committee requested clarification of the content reflected in a number of articles related to the construction process of the project. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will make recommendations and advise in accordance with the law and report to the People’s Committee of Cam Pha City before November 10 as a basis for reporting to the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province.

Do Gia Capital Co., Ltd. was previously reflected in an article for massively pouring land into the buffer zone of the World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay to build an urban area. The project’s construction is threatening the environment and heritage landscape, which is among the top 7 natural wonders of humanity. The exchange of nearly 4 hectares of world natural heritage buffer zone with beautiful landscapes for an urban area includes 451 villas and townhouses, rough construction and finishing of the exterior of 52 villas, and commercial and service projects, including a 7-story hotel.