Stock investors should be careful with social media groups

According to the State Securities Commission, recently, in cyberspaces, typically Zalo and Facebook, there have been some phenomena of the establishment of groups and groups to cheer, invite and entice investors. Investing in buying and selling stocks during the day (T+0) or investing in some stocks will bring a very high rate of return.

Through monitoring and supervision, the State Securities Commission (SSC) advised investors to be careful and careful when participating in groups on social networking sites, to avoid being manipulated and led. lead to unnecessary damage.

At the same time, before trading, investors should carefully research and verify information based on official channels of the authorities, from units with the function of securities brokerage and consulting. licensing authority.

Currently, according to current regulations, investors who want to trade on the stock market must go through a securities company providing the service that the investor opens an account, and that securities company must be a securities company. member of the Stock Exchange. Therefore, all related transactions (money, stocks, etc.) must go through the legal entity which is a securities company.

On the other hand, according to current regulations, the T+0 transaction has not yet been applied, but is only in the research process and when allowed to be officially and widely announced by the management agency.

Therefore, the State Securities Commission officially recommends that investors learn and be careful when participating in groups and groups on social networks.

According to the State Securities Commission, in the process of management and supervision, the State Securities Commission pays great attention to the supervision and handling of information in cyberspace. At the same time, the management agency has been closely coordinating with the authorities in detecting and strictly handling individuals and organizations that violate the provisions of securities law and other legal regulations. relevant law.

Source: CafeF