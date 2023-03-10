STK gets loan worth US$52.5 million

HCMC – Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation (STK) has announced its affiliated company, Unitex Corporation, has secured a syndicated loan of US$52.5 million, equivalent to VND1,233 billion.

The lenders comprised CTBC Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank, Entie Commercial Bank and E.SUN Commercial Bank

The loan has a term of 57 months and is planned to be disbursed between 2023 and 2024.

It is expected to enable STK to expand output capacity with the first phase of its new factory investment project.

The Unitex factory has a designed output of 60,000 tons of products a year, with 34,000 tons in the first phase and 24,000 tons in the second phase.

The factory is slated to be in service in the first quarter of 2024.

Closing the trading session today, STK gained 1.32% over the previous session to VND26,800 and reported a matching volume of 109,800 shares.

With 135 advancers and 256 decliners, the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange ended its winning streak as it closed 2.95 points lower than yesterday’s trading session, at 1,053.

There were nearly 508.6 million shares valued at VND8,745 billion changing hands on the HCMC bourse today, down around 16.5% in volume and 18.5% in value against the previous session. Over 51.8 million shares transacted in put-through deals contributed nearly VND842.5 billion to the amount.

Steel stock HSG took the lead by liquidity today, with over 25.2 million shares traded.

On the Hanoi bourse, the HNX-Index slid 1.17 points, or 0.56%, versus the session earlier, at 207.86, despite winners outnumbering losers by 59 to 11.

Around 65.6 million shares worth nearly VND976.6 billion were traded on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.