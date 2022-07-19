Standing sleeping box helps to avoid overwork, an invention like no other of the Japanese

Itoki, a Tokyo-based furniture business, worked with plywood supplier Koyoju Gohan from Hokkaido to realize an idea they describe as a solution to overwork in Japan. Currently, the sleeping box is being designed. Pricing and features have not been decided yet.

Overwork is one of the dilemmas in Japan. They even have a term specifically for those who doze off “inemuri”. These are the people who take advantage of a nap whenever possible to get ready for a stressful day at work.

“In Japan, a lot of people lock themselves in the toilet for a while to sleep. It’s really unhealthy,” said Saeko Kawashima, communications director at Itoki, when sharing the idea for the box. sleep to help people take a nap in a more comfortable place.

Accordingly, the box is designed to resemble a flamingo standing upright. It will ensure that the user’s head, back and knees are comfortable, without any pressure. The manufacturer hopes the box can help people sleep more comfortably, even in the office.

“I think a lot of Japanese people tend to work until they forget to rest. We hope companies can accept this product and equip them as a way for workers to have flexible rest. more,” said Kawashima.

However, the company does not specify how a person can feel comfortable when sleeping standing up.

Source: CafeF