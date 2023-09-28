Spotify to use AI for translating podcasts into other languages

Spotify has just introduced a new artificial intelligence feature that can translate podcasts into different languages using the voice of the original podcast host.

Spotify has announced a new AI feature that can translate podcasts into various languages using the voice of the podcast host. Spotify stated that this feature was developed based on updates from OpenAI for ChatGPT. The Whisper system with OpenAI’s automatic speech recognition capabilities quickly converts audio into text. AI then translates the text files and replicates the voice to match the style of the original speaker.

The world’s largest online music streaming platform said that the new feature will make the podcast listening experience more authentic and natural by maintaining the “distinctive voice characteristics” of podcasts when translated. Currently, Spotify is working with famous podcast producers to implement this new feature.

Spotify mentioned that initially, podcasts will be translated into Spanish, French, and German. The new feature will be available to both free and premium subscribers in the coming weeks.

Spotify is also experimenting with various AI-integrated features, such as DJ AI, using AI-generated voices to introduce new songs. Additionally, the company has partnered with Universal Music to create AI-generated ambient sounds like forest noise and flowing water.

@Cafef