Split summer flight slots at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat

Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority has recently organized a coordination meeting for the allocation of new summer 2023 flight schedules at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

At Noi Bai international airport, the total number of slots is 846 slots per day. The total number of confirmed slots for Vietnamese and foreign airlines is on average 719 slots per day. Specifically, Vietnam Airlines (including VASCO) has an average of 225 slots per day, Vietjet Air has an average of 184 slots per day.

Pacific Airlines has an average of 46 slots per day, Bamboo Airways has an average of 70 slots per day, and Vietravel Airlines has an average of 8 slots per day.

Foreign airlines have an average of 186 slots per day. The total number of available slots at Noi Bai is 127 per day, of which 91 slots are in the daytime and 36 slots are at night.

At Tan Son Nhat international airport, the total number of slots is 948 slots per day. The total number of confirmed slots for Vietnamese and foreign airlines is on average 843 slots per day.

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines (including VASCO) averages 263 slots/day; Vietjet Air averages 258 slots/day; Pacific Airlines averages 88 slots/day; Bamboo Airways averages 32 slots/day; and Vietravel Airlines averages 3 slots/day. Foreign airlines average 188 slots/day. The total number of available slots at Tan Son Nhat is 105 slots/day, including 20 slots during the day and 85 slots at night. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, in the first two months of this year, the passenger traffic through airports reached 19.7 million, up 91.5% compared to the same period in 2022. Of which, the number of international passengers passing through ports reached 4.7 million, up 1,959.9%, and domestic passengers reached 14.8 million, up 48%. According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) forecast for the global aviation market, Vietnam’s international passenger traffic in 2023 is expected to reach 80% and domestic traffic to reach about 95% compared to 2019 (before Covid-19). IATA also predicts that the Vietnamese aviation market will fully recover by the end of this year. The total Vietnamese aviation market in 2023 is estimated to reach approximately 80 million passengers and 1.44 million tons of cargo, an increase of 45.4% in passengers and 15% in cargo compared to 2022. @Zing News