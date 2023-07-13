Special features at Ho Chi Minh City River Festival

The Ho Chi Minh City River Festival will be held for the first time over three days, from August 4th to 6th, 2023, with the aim of promoting the development of the city’s characteristic tourism products, diversifying events, festivals for the local people and tourists.

This festival is a unique cultural, entertainment, and artistic event taking place along the Saigon River, combined with experiential activities, shopping promotions, and discounted tickets to artistic performances throughout Ho Chi Minh City.

The highlight of the festival is the art program with the theme “Saigon – The River Tells Its Story” at 8:00 PM on August 6th, 2023, at the Saigon Passenger Port. This program is not only the city’s first live-action show but also a reenactment of the formation of nature and human development through the periods of Gia Dinh – Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City, with the river as a grand witness.

The live-action art performance will utilize 3D technology, mapping onto the entire floor area of the setting on the riverbank; a programmable water music system; a remarkable flyboard show, combined with drone shows and fireworks in the sky, along with lights from dozens of large boats on the river.

A perspective of the art program with the theme “Saigon – The river tells the story”. Photo: Nguyen Phong

In addition, within the festival framework, a series of events will take place, such as the “On the Bank, Under the Boat” space in District 1 (at the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal, from Dien Bien Phu Bridge to Thi Nghe Bridge) and District 8 (along the embankment of Ben Binh Dong Road). These areas will showcase and introduce agricultural products, specialties, and fruits from different regions for locals and visitors to explore and shop. There will also be underwater sports activities such as boat racing, paragliding performances, water-propelled board performances, high-altitude paragliding art performances, canoe shows, SUP rowing interactive activities, taking place at the Bach Dang pier and the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe pier.

Furthermore, from 7:00 PM to 7:40 PM on August 4th and 5th, and from 9:00 PM to 9:40 PM on August 6th, there will be a spectacular procession along the riverbanks, with 30-40 boats decorated by tourism operators on the Saigon River, starting from the Saigon Port and heading towards Landmark 81.

Throughout the event, the park area at Bach Dang pier will host artistic light decorations, cultural and artistic spaces, and engaging folk games to serve the local people and tourists.

Additionally, there will be festival-related activities such as shopping promotions for tourists and locals during the festival, discounted tickets for artistic performances, the Southern Fruit Festival, a documentary film exhibition celebrating the 160-year formation and development of the Saigon Port, and festival-related activities in the districts across the city.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, shared at the event. Photo: Nguyen Phong

Speaking at the press conference introducing the event on the morning of July 12th, Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said: “The program not only promotes the city’s history and cultural characteristics but also explores the values from the city’s river and sea resources, contributing to positioning the city’s brand as a culturally rich waterfront metropolis.”

@Thesaigontimes