Space tours are heavily discounted: From 2.9 billion to 1.2 billion, look at the impressive number of new bookings

World View Enterprises, an American technology and space exploration company, specializes in providing commercial flights to the Earth’s stratosphere using a special balloon-cabin system. This hot air balloon space tour of World View Enterprises was first launched in 2019 for about 2.9 billion. But with the high fee, this year, the company decided to drastically reduce the price with the ticket price only about 50,000 USD (about 1.2 billion), reduced by more than half to attract more visitors to order. than.

Image: World View Enterprises

This service will not officially take place until 2024 to take visitors on a flight tour lasting from 6 to 12 hours. But because of its “hot” and seemingly “affordable” price, now more than 250 people have ordered it.

Image: World View Enterprises

More details about this hot air balloon carrying passengers to space, maybe its size is close to a football field. Called Explorer Capsule, passengers will fly with a helium-filled balloon to an altitude of 30,000 meters to be able to see the Earth’s curve against the dark space background. Each flight is expected to carry eight passengers and two crew members.

Image: World View Enterprises

World View Enterprises plans to launch 3,000 balloons per year. Once back on the ground, there will be a GPS-guided parachute that will guide the cabin to the correct location for landing.

Image: World View Enterprises

I thought I would just sit still and watch the curve of the Earth, but unexpectedly, this tour still has wifi, toilets, and a bar like other luxury flights. In addition, the tour also placed many cameras inside and outside the cabin to record the flight to space to serve passengers who have documents and images proving that they have “conquered” successfully.

Image: World View Enterprises

If you want to make your dream of space travel come true, what are you waiting for without a flight ticket when the price is still “on offer” like this!

Source: Mensgear, CNN Travel, World View Enterprises