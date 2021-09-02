Covid-19: Southern cities urged to speed up vaccination as the country logs 13,197 new cases

The new cases include 11 imported and 13,186 local infections on September 02, the National day of Vietnam.

Among the new cases,7,255 were found in the comm unity, bringing the country total infections to 486,727.

Health Ministry urges provinces and cities to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination

HCMC continues leading the number of new cases with 5,963 cases, following by Binh Duong Province with 4,504 cases and Dong Nai (803), Long An (583), Tiền Giang (290), Kiên Giang (122), Đồng Tháp (102), Bình Phước (70), Nghệ An (66), Tây Ninh (62), Khánh Hòa (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (57), Quảng Bình (56), An Giang (51), Thanh Hóa (50), Hà Nội (48), Đà Nẵng (42), Cần Thơ (42), Bình Thuận (34), Đắk Lắk (34), Thừa Thiên-Huế (25), Bình Định (20), Quảng Ngãi (19), Sóc Trăng (13), Cà Mau (11), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Bến Tre (8 ), Trà Vinh (7), Lạng Sơn (6), Phú Yên (6), Vĩnh Long (5), Quảng Nam (4), Đắk Nông (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Ninh Thuận (2), Nam Định (2), Hậu Giang (2), and Thái Bình (1).

According to Health Ministry, another 10,062 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals today, bringing country total to 259,324.

The total Covid-19 death toll of the country rose to 12,138 after 271 fatalities were confirmed Thursday, accounting for around 2.5 percent of all infected cases.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has urged HCMC, Long An, Dong Nai and Binh Duong Provinces to speed up COVID-19 vaccination.

Health Ministry also asked the cities to soon report on the vaccination progress, the ratio of vaccines they have used from their allocations, and the plans for the remaining doses. It would be used to supply the next batches of vaccines.

According to the Health Ministry, HCMC has been allotted 9.11 million doses, Binh Duong with 2.37 million and Long An with 1.65 million to ensure everyone aged 18 and above is vaccinated with one shot.

Dong Nai has been allocated nearly 1.8 million doses to provide 80 per cent of the target population with one shot. To speed up the task, the ministry wanted provinces to both set up fixed and mobile vaccination facilities.

So far over 20.2 million shots have been given nation-wide, including two to almost three million people, Health Ministry reported.

Vietnam has received more than 29 million doses from various sources, including 19 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine, five million of Moderna, three million of Pfizer, 2.5 million of Sinopharm, and 12,000 of Sputnik V, according to Vietnam News.

