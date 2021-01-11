Southeast Asian’s longest road tunnel opens

Hai Van Tunnel 2 – the longest road tunnel in Southeast Asia, linking the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and Danang City has opened to traffic.

The inauguration ceremony for the 6.2-kilometre tunnel was held in Danang City this morning, January 11 with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

At the event, Deputy PM Dung hailed Deo Ca Group for finishing the project earlier than scheduled.

Ho Minh Hoang, chairman of Deo Ca Group, said that Hai Van Tunnel 2 is a challenging work to be built. During the construction time, the group had to deal with many difficulties when both ensuring the construction pace and safety for Hai Van Tunnel 1.

Hai Van Tunnel 2 is expected to help in reducing traffic pressure for the current Hai Van Tunnel 1. It would shorten travel time for vehicles and improve the efficiency of transporting goods and passengers.

The project of expanding Hai Van Tunnel was approved by the Ministry of Transport in 2016, including two stages with a total investment of more than VND7.2 trillion (USD310 million). The first stage is to repair and upgrade the existing Hai Van Tunnel 1 and improve a section of National Highway 1 running through the Hai Van Pass.

The second stage is to broaden a tunnel, which was used for the excavation, into a traffic tunnel – Hai Van Tunnel 2 – with four lanes and an approach road to the tunnel of the same scale.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

