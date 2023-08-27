South Korean visitors account for 33% of total guests at Sun World Ba Na Hills

Sun World, the company managing this tourist area, states: “The high percentage of South Korean visitors to Ba Na Hills is because it resonates with the Korean preference for the European town atmosphere.” The newspaper also agrees, mentioning that many reviews on social media by Korean tourists state that this is the reason they visit this destination.

According to Sun Group, the number of visitors to Ba Na Hills in the first 7 months of this year compared to the same period in 2022 has increased by 203.7%. Among these, international visitors account for 51.3%, while domestic visitors account for 48.7%; typical source markets include South Korea with 27%, Thailand with 7.7%…

Sitting at an altitude of 1,500 meters above sea level, Ba Na Hills offers striking natural scenery along with an impression of rustic, awe-inspiring architecture. The Mecure Danang Hotel in the French Village is as beautiful as a medieval castle.

The allure of Ba Na Hills, often referred to as a miniature Europe, provides visitors with various European atmospheres such as those of France, Germany, and Italy. Tourists can dine in restaurants, participate in beer festivals, relax by waterfalls, or explore ancient castles…

However, the highlight is undoubtedly the breathtaking natural scenery on one of the world’s most beautiful bridges – the Golden Bridge. The CEO of Sun World Ba Na Hills mentioned: “We are focusing on developing infrastructure and planning events that even those who have visited Ba Na Hills multiple times still consider it a new tourist destination. We strive to make each visit a memorable experience.”

