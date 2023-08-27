South Korean visitors account for 33% of total guests at Sun World Ba Na Hills

South Korean Economic Newspaper “FinancialNews” has just published an article introducing the Golden Bridge located in the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area and reveals that every 3 visitors here includes one person from South Korea.
According to the article, South Korean tourists account for 33% of the total monthly visitors in the first half of 2023 at Sun World Ba Na Hills, with an average increase of 15% over the past 3 months.
The Golden Bridge is the most famous attraction on the summit of Ba Na Hills, and the newspaper notes that it has a cool climate year-round, similar to the temperate regions of Europe. This place features a French village, the Helios waterfall, the Moon Palace, the Japanese Square, and more. Sun World Ba Na Hills is considered one of the most appealing destinations in Da Nang due to its diverse range of services for tourists.
The Golden Bridge has been voted by international newspapers as one of the most beautiful bridges in the world many times
Sun World, the company managing this tourist area, states: “The high percentage of South Korean visitors to Ba Na Hills is because it resonates with the Korean preference for the European town atmosphere.” The newspaper also agrees, mentioning that many reviews on social media by Korean tourists state that this is the reason they visit this destination.
According to Sun Group, the number of visitors to Ba Na Hills in the first 7 months of this year compared to the same period in 2022 has increased by 203.7%. Among these, international visitors account for 51.3%, while domestic visitors account for 48.7%; typical source markets include South Korea with 27%, Thailand with 7.7%…
Sitting at an altitude of 1,500 meters above sea level, Ba Na Hills offers striking natural scenery along with an impression of rustic, awe-inspiring architecture. The Mecure Danang Hotel in the French Village is as beautiful as a medieval castle.
The allure of Ba Na Hills, often referred to as a miniature Europe, provides visitors with various European atmospheres such as those of France, Germany, and Italy. Tourists can dine in restaurants, participate in beer festivals, relax by waterfalls, or explore ancient castles…
However, the highlight is undoubtedly the breathtaking natural scenery on one of the world’s most beautiful bridges – the Golden Bridge. The CEO of Sun World Ba Na Hills mentioned: “We are focusing on developing infrastructure and planning events that even those who have visited Ba Na Hills multiple times still consider it a new tourist destination. We strive to make each visit a memorable experience.”
