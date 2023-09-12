South Korean Daewon Group to invest in golf course, housing, and schools in Can Tho

On September 12th, Mr. Duong Tan Hien, Vice Chairman of Can Tho City People’s Committee, announced that the city had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Daewon Cantavil Pte., Ltd (a subsidiary of Daewon Group, South Korea) to collaborate and provide support in researching and implementing projects in Can Tho.

Daewon Cantavil Pte., Ltd has expressed interest in Can Tho’s investment projects, such as golf courses, high-rise and low-rise housing, mixed residential-commercial-service complexes, and international school projects.

Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Vinh Thanh District, Can Tho City

Vice Chairman Duong Tan Hien also disclosed that the South Korean investors are awaiting the urban planning of Can Tho for the period 2021 – 2030, with a vision up to 2050, to plan their next steps more concretely. “With this memorandum in place, Can Tho City will create all necessary conditions for our partners to conduct research, propose projects… The next steps will be implemented after the city’s urban planning is approved. It is scheduled that by the end of this September, the City People’s Council will convene to approve it, followed by submission for government approval,” Mr. Hien stated.

Mr. Cheun EungSik, Chairman of Daewon Cantavil Pte., Ltd, assessed that Can Tho’s market holds significant potential, especially with the recent initiation of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) project in Vinh Thanh commune, covering a total area of 900 hectares. The development of the industrial sector will drive urban development and housing demand, a field of special interest to Daewon Group.

Can Tho has also welcomed several large-scale projects with direct investment from South Korea, such as the Lotte Can Tho Integrated Commercial Center (Lotte Vietnam Trading Company Limited) and a sports shoe manufacturing factory (TKG TaeKwang Can Tho Co., Ltd) in recent times.

@Thanhnien.vn