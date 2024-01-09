South Korea Bans Dog Meat. What’s on the Horizon for Vietnam?

South Korea’s National Assembly has recently approved a groundbreaking legislation to prohibit the consumption and sale of dog meat, putting an end to the controversial centuries-old practice. The ruling party introduced the dog meat ban bill, which received overwhelming support with 208 votes in favor and 2 abstentions during the assembly session on January 9.

The legislation is set to be enforced after a 3-year transition period. Offenders could face penalties of up to 3 years in prison or a fine of 30 million won (approximately 22,800 USD).

Ms. Borami Seo from the Korea International Humane Association, an animal protection group, stated, “The bill will cease the breeding and slaughtering of dogs for human consumption, marking a pivotal moment to liberate millions of dogs from this inhumane industry.”

Although consuming dog meat was historically associated with enhancing endurance during Korea’s humid summers, the practice has gradually waned and is now primarily prevalent among the elderly. Activists report that most dogs are electrocuted or hanged during the slaughtering process, while some livestock owners and traders claim to have implemented more humane methods.

Support for the dog meat ban has surged under President Yoon Suk Yeol, an avid animal lover who has adopted 6 dogs and 8 cats. First Lady Kim Keon Hee is also an outspoken critic of dog meat consumption.

According to a recent survey by the Seoul-based Animal Welfare Awareness, Research, and Education consultancy, over 94% of respondents did not consume dog meat in the past year, and approximately 93% expressed their intention not to do so in the future.

As of April 2022, the Korean Ministry of Agriculture estimates around 1,100 farms raising 570,000 dogs to cater to approximately 1,600 restaurants. The Korea Meat Dog Association, representing dog breeders and sellers, anticipates that the ban will impact 3,500 farms raising 1.5 million dogs and 3,000 restaurants.

In Vietnam, an estimated five million canines meet their fate for meat annually, ranking second globally only to China. The consumption of dog meat is rooted in beliefs associating it with dispelling bad luck or considering it a delicacy.

However, there is a gradual shift in attitudes toward consuming dog meat, particularly in urban areas, where more people are choosing to keep dogs as pets.

Tragically, a significant number of dogs meet their end through the theft of pets or the capture of strays from the streets. This is often done through cruel methods such as poisoned bait, painful taser guns, or by importing dogs from neighboring countries like Cambodia.

Despite appeals from authorities in major cities such as Hanoi, Hoi An Old Town in Quang Nam province, and Ho Chi Minh City, urging the public to abstain from consuming dog meat, the trade persists.