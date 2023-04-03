Soon, tourists visiting Vietnam ancient town of Hoi An will have to pay to get in

Starting from May 15, all visitors to the ancient town of Hoi An will be required to purchase entrance tickets, while locals will have a separate entrance, according to a plan recently issued by the City People’s Committee.

The move is aimed at strengthening the management of tour guide activities in Hoi An.

The ticket prices are 80,000 VND (~3.41 US$) for domestic tourists and 120,000 VND (~5.10 US$) for international visitors, and sales will be available at the ticket counters from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily in the summer, and until 9 p.m. in the winter.

To ensure fairness and support for the restoration and renovation of the old quarter, all visitors must be responsible for purchasing tickets, as the revenue from ticket sales will be allocated towards the restoration of heritage sites, improvement of infrastructure, organization of tourist events, and support for people in the restoration of the old quarter.

Visitors who enter the old quarter to work at business establishments will not be charged a fee, but the units must ensure the right purpose, and those who evade tickets will be fined upon inspection.

Hoi An’s decision to apply the compulsory purchase of entrance tickets for all visitors is in line with the recognition of the entire landscape of the old town as a world cultural heritage, not just a single relic.